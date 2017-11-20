Albert L. “Duke” Saucier, Jr., age 82, of Lettsworth

Albert L. “Duke” Saucier, Jr.

LETTSWORTH - Funeral services for Albert L. “Duke” Saucier, Jr. of Lettsworth will be held on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Heart of Worship Church in Lettsworth. Burial will be held at Heart of Worship Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 beginning at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport and will resume Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

Albert “Duke” Saucier, Jr., age 82, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at his home in Lettsworth. Born on December 27, 1934, “Duke” proudly served as Constable of Ward 1 for Pointe Coupee Parish for 23 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel B. Saucier; sons, Bobby Saucier and William Clyde Saucier; parents, Albert L. Saucier, Sr. and Clementine Saucier; sister, Julia Anderson; and brother, Theo Joseph Saucier.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Albert William Saucier of Lettsworth; four grandchildren, Bobby Cady of Lettsworth, Brian Cady of Prairieville, Matthew (Heather) Saucier of Prairieville, and Misty Dauzat of Prairieville; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his loving pets, Opossum and Nanny.