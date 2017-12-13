Alcina James Sampson, age 83, of New Orleans

Alcina James Sampson

NEW ORLEANS - Relatives and friends of Alcina James Sampson, also pastors and parishioners of Saint Maria Goretti, members of the Columbia Church of Christ and New Orleans Church of Christ, also employees of Friends of King School District and Joseph A. Craig Charter School are invited to attend the homecoming celebration on Friday, December 15, 2017 at Saint Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd. in New Orleans at 11 a.m. with Father Cyril Buyeera officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements are handled by by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 15, 2017

Alcina James Sampson, age 83, was born on April 15, 1934 to the union of the late Pierre James and Maggie Augustine James in Mansura passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2017. She was the devoted wife, best friend and soul mate of the late Peter L. Sampson for 63 years. To this union three children were born: Donald R. Sampson, M.D. of Columbia, South Carolina, Gwendolyn Sampson Ferrand and Sonja M. Sampson Esquire. Alcina was baptized at an early age at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura. She was a faithful and longtime member of Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church in New Orleans. She attended Mary Bethune High School in Marksville and Southern University of New Orleans. Her main job was being a beloved housewife and nurturing mother. She was a faithful member of the Ladies Up To Date Social and Pleasure Club. Alcina loved her family and enjoyed taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, brothers, Peter, Preston, Wilbert, Sidney, Marsalant James and sisters: Germaine Benjamin, Eva James, Beatrice Lavalis, Benna Johnson and her devoted loving husband, Peter Sampson.

She leaves to cherish her memory her three children: Donald R. Sampson, Gwendolyn S. Ferrand and Sonja M. Sampson; three grandchildren: Kevin (Alex) Sampson, Mikhael Sampson and Sharell C. Ferrand; two great-grandchildren: Ella Sampson and Kevin A. Sampson; one sister, Earline Taylor; four sisters-in-law: Mildred James, Margarite Hall, Pearlie James and Dorothy Sampson; three brothers-in-law: John Taylor, Felton Sampson and Carrison Sampson; devoted friends, Mitchell and Sara Brooks, Charlie and Patricia Brooks, along with devoted nephew, Ora James; and a host of nephews, nieces, several godchildren and friends. She was a mother figure to Carmen James and Roslind Batiste; also like a grandmother to Fannie Waiters.

She will be remembered with love and sadly missed by all who knew her.

