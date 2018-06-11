Funeral services for Alex “Jody” Ducote will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with the bro. Charles Braniff officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Alex “Jody” Ducote, age 69 of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by is son, Louis Joseph Dixon; his parents, June and Ola Dozier Ducote; a granddaughter, Daderinne Thibodeaux and a sister, Dorothy Redmon.

Survivors include his daughters, Shonna Ducote of Cottonport and Asia Thibodeaux and husband Denae of Plaucheville; four brothers, John Wayne Ducote of Golden Meadow, Kenneth Ducote of Bunkie, Darrel Ducote of Pineville and Joel Franks of Lone Pine; six sisters, Cheryl Ducote of Bunkie, LouAnn Gauthier of Bunkie, Cindy Valois of Dry Prong, Carolyn Fontenot of Morgan City, Paula Anderson of Poland and Betty Jo Pattineaux of Jay, FL; his grandchildren, Destiny Bordelon, Kali Bordelon, William Bordelon, Alexica Thibodeaux, Drevin Thibodeaux, Dasia Thibodeaux, Emily Dixon, Briana Dixon, Nicolas Dixon and Brayden Dixon; and his great-grandchildren, Skylar Lemoine, Maci Lemoine and Rylee Gauthier.

Friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. on Monday until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.