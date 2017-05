Alexis Augustine

SULPHUR - Miss Alexis Augustine, age 42, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Sulpur. She was native of Marksville.

She was preceded in death by herĀ father, Jeroy Augustine Jr. of Mansura; andĀ sister, Tiffany Franklin of Atlanta, Georgia.

Alexis is survived by her mother, Teresita Small of Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Tressla Augustine of New York; an aunt; and loving cousins.