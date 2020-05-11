A private graveside service for Alfred B. Cannon, formerly of Mansura, LA, of Houston, TX will be held for immediate family. Services will be officiated by Fr. Irion St. Romain. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Alfred B. Cannon, age 85, was a caring and loving father who loved all his family and friends. He was called to his enternal resting place on Friday, May 8th, 2020 in Houston, TX. He was born on February 17th, 1935 in Moreauville, LA to the late Louis and Louise Cannon. He attended Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura until he moved to Houston, TX because of his health.

He leaves to mourn his loss and cherish his memories, one daughter, Leshia Benjamin of Houston, TX; one sister, Leona Calliham of Simmesport; one grandson, Devon Benjamin (Nadia) of Houston,TX. He is also survived by Ella Lee Sampson, Frankie Sampson, and Donald Benjamin who he loved as if they were own children, Inez Batiste, Beulah Dupas, and to a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by Ella Mae Sampson; and his parents, Louis & Louise Cannon.

