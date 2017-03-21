Alfred ""Fred"" Joseph LaBorde, Jr. of Gonzales

Alfred ""Fred"" Joseph LaBorde, Jr., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 19, 2017. He was born in Hessmer, LA on July 16, 1930 to the late Alfred and Caroline Areaux LaBorde. He is survived by his 5 children: Debbie Dunklin and her husband Ronnie, Toni Braud and her husband Keith, Craig LaBorde and his wife Lynette, Jodi Rouyea and her husband Jerry, and Kama Cashat and her husband Chris whom he shared with his former wife Pat Rouyea, and his 'adopted' daughter Cheryl Parent Lindsay. Paw Paw Fred was survived by 15 grandchildren: Jardon Dunklin Jackson and her husband Joshua, Casey Braud and his wife Megan, Chase Braud and his wife Heidi, Sean, Emily and Erin LaBorde, Adam Rouyea and his wife Raely, Zackary, Lyssa and Blaize Rouyea, Chloe and Hayden Cashat, Sara, Claire and Ivy Lindsay. He also had 11 great-grandchildren and his dear friend Gayle Robert that he regarded as a brother. His family was his greatest joy and was there to bring him comfort in the end. Sunday was a beautiful day where he was surrounded by family telling stories and covering him with love when he took his peaceful last breath. He had a passion for training hunting dogs. He began with beagles and then labrador retrievers. His favorite was his beloved dog Gypsy whom he was sure was smarter than most people he knew. He loved teaching young hunters how to use a gun safely and to blow a duck call. He was a duck and goose hunting guide for several years after he retired from Georgia Pacific. Mr. Fred was a beloved member of Community Bible Church in Gonzales. He had accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior later in his life. He wanted everyone to know that there is only one way to Heaven and that is to ask Jesus into your heart. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred,, Sr. and Caroline LaBorde, his first wife Joyce Lacour LaBorde Parent, his first grandson Darby Dunklin, his sisters Hazel LaBorde Smith and Rena LaBorde Leavell. Pallbearers will be Casey Braud, Chase Braud, Sean LaBorde, Adam Rouyea, Zackary Rouyea, Blaize Rouyea and Hayden Cashat. Honorary pallbearers will be Gayle Robert and Joshua Jackson. Visitation will held on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Ourso Funeral Home from 5pm until 8pm. Visitation will resume at Community Bible Fellowship on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from 10am until service time at 11am. Interment will follow at Prairieville Community Cemetery in Prairieville. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of services