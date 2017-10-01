Alfred ''Fred'' Rabalais, age 79, of Mansura

Alfred ''Fred'' Rabalais

MANSURA - Funeral services for Alfred ''Fred'' Rabalais of Mansura are currently pending. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Alfred ''Fred'' Joseph Rabalais, age 79, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2017 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Born on May 18, 1938, Fred retired from Sears after 35 years of service. He loved his family and his beloved dog, Dixie. He loved a good joke and to sit and talk. Hunting, fishing, and gardening were some of his favorite hobbies. If there was an LSU baseball or football game on, he was sure to be watching. His endless love, support, and constant concern for the family will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix & Mamie Rabalais.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Geneva Rabalais ''Honey'' of Mansura; daughter, Christine Rabalais of Yukon, Oklahoma; sons, Nick (Ann Holley) Rabalais of Baton Rouge and Robert (Henrietta) Rabalais of Jackson; brother, Bernard A. Rabalais of Alexandria; three grandchildren, Taylor Johnson, Abigail Johnson and Ian Rabalais; and niece and nephews, Barry, David, Bridget, and Michael.