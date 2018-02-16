Alfred Gauthier, age 92, of Pollack

Alfred Gauthier

PINEVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Alfred Gauthier will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville, with Reverend Walter Ajaero officiating. Interment will follow in Fairfield Cemetery, Fairfield Community under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville on Saturday, February 17, 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 1:30 pm.

Mr. Gauthier, age 92, of Pollock, entered eternal rest on Thursday, February 15, 2018 in Woods Haven Nursing Home. Alfred was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pineville. He worked his entire life, beginning at the early age of nine, picking cotton on the farm and working on a derry. He then went on to work at Hotel Bentley, then to Burt's Garage as a mechanic and thereafter, he went to work for LA Broom and Mop Factory where he retired six years ago. Alfred enjoyed hunting and fishing and will be missed dearly.

Mr. Gauthier is preceded in death by his parents, Volcie and Alfred Gauthier, Sr; his daughter, Baby Gauthier; his sons, Joseph R. Gauthier, Johnny Gauthier and Charles Gauthier; his sister, Eola Mae Gauthier Lucas; and his brother, Dallas Gauthier.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of 67 years, Josephine Doris LaBorde Gauthier of Pollock; his daughter, Angie Gauthier Jenkins of Pollock; his brother, Newman Gauthier of Belledeau; his grandchildren, Jason Gauthier, Jody Gauthier, Joseph Bradley Gauthier, Tessa Gauthier Feazell and Michelle Jenkins Bertilino; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

