Alice Bordelon, 78, Hessmer

Funeral services for Mrs. Alice Mae Bordelon will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belledeau with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Interment will be held at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery in Belledeau. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 8:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 78, of Hessmer passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Hessmer Nursing Home in Hessmer.

She was a bus driver for several years with Avoyelles Parish School Board and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas and Alice Carroll Laborde; husband, Marvin Bordelon; brothers, Peter James Laborde, Huey Laborde; and sisters, Lena Mae Gaspard, Anna Normand and Mary Ducote.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Gwendolyn Bordelon of Hessmer, grandsons, Derrick Lacombe of Hessmer and Troy Lacombe of New York; brothers, E. L. Laborde and Kermit Laborde of Hessmer, and Robert Laborde of Mansura.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Justin Laborde, Valley Gaspard, Mike Laborde, Terry Laborde, Frank Lemoine and Rayford Laborde.