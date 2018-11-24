Alice Kimble Lacombe, 92 of Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Mary Alice Kimble LaCombe on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Little Flower in Evergreen, LA with Fr. Bartholomew Ibe officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Sunday, November 25, 2018 from 5 p.m. until later in the evening, with a Rosary Service at 6 p.m. and will resume on Monday, November 26, 2018 from 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Mrs. LaCombe, age 92, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018 at her residence. She was a housewife and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond LaCombe; a son, Jerry LaCombe; a grandson, Chad Redmon and her sons-in-law, Carl Redmon and Jackie Onishea.

She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Redmon Onishea of Bunkie; her son, Ronald J. LaCombe and wife, Linda, of Bunkie; six grandchildren, Craig Redmon, Lisa Redmon Clark, Donovan Redmon, Kevin LaCombe, Brian LaCombe and Coby LaCombe; eighteen great-grandchildren, Tyler Redmon, Kyle Redmon,Carrie Ardoin, Ashley Ducote, Jessica Clark, Nicholas Clark, Destiny Redmon, Justin LaCombe, Christian LaCombe, Amber Granger, Kelly LaCombe, Lucas LaCombe, Dillion LaCombe, Kylie LaCombe, Hunner Lacombe, Logan Lacombe, Lindsey Lacombe and Laken Lacombe and thirteen great-great-grandchildren.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Joseph Clark, Kevin LaCombe, Donovan Redmon, Tyler Redmon, Nicholas Clark and Jason Ducote. Honorary Pallbearers are Dwayne Juneau, Travis Roy, Joe Onishea and Jared Ardoin.