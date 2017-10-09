Alice Marie Brown Antoine, age 58, of Simmesport

Alice Marie Brown Antoine

ODENBURG - Funeral services for Alice Marie Brown Antoine of Simmesport were held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Odenburg with Pastor Larry Jones officiating. Interment followed in Mount Olive Cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Alice, age 58, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2017 at Rapides Medical Center in Alexandria. Alice was baptized at an early age at Mount Olive Baptist Church and attended Pleasant Green Baptist Church. She received her high school education at Dunbar High School in Simmesport. On September 3, 2005, Alice united in holy matrimony to Jimmy Antoine.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jimmy Antoine of Simmesport; two daughters, LaQuita (Anthony) Brown of Simmesport and Shakita (Terry) Brown of Hessmer; a step-daughter, Sonya Antoine; four brothers, Operis (Sandra) Brown of Houston, Texas, Albert Brown of Houston, Texas, Jim Brown of Amarillo, Texas and Charlie Robinson of Jacksonville, Texas; four sisters, Barbara Thomas of Marksville, Jerry Dean Davis of Houston, Texas, Joyce (John) Brown of Houston, Texas, and Patricia (Jessie) Brown of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Pallbearers were Chad Antoine, Derrick Batiste, Travis Nelson, Leroy Tatum, Carlvis Franklin, Joseph Sago, Daniel Simms and Tony Lewis.