Aline Hardy Guidroz Bordelon, 76, Moreauville

Funeral service for Aline Bordelon are currently pending at this time.

Aline Hardy Guidroz Bordelon of Moreauville, age 76, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Carl (Samantha) Guidroz of Zachary and John (Mary) Guidroz of Moreauville; brother, William (Gail) Thomas Hardy, III; grandchildren: Tonya, Blaine, Brittany, Jacob, Matthew, Tobey, Caleb, Payton, Josh and Kyla. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lester Joseph Guidroz; second husband, James Otis Bordelon; parents, William Thomas & Edo James Hardy, II.

