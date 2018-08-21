Aline Milligan Frost, age 59, of Bunkie

Aline Milligan Frost

BUNKIE - Memorial Services for Aline Milligan Frost will be Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. David Ducote officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that a gathering of friends and family be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 from 3 p.m. until service time.

Mrs. Frost, age 59, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the Valley View Health Care Facility in Marksville. She was born on April 14, 1959.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Frost; her daughter, Katina Marie Brouillette; her sisters, Linda M. Whiddon and Veronica Dauzat; and her brother, Ray Milligan.

She is survived by her three sons, Danny (Theda) Thomason of Rosepine, Scottie (April) Thomason of Hessmer and Rusty (Kimber) Thomason of Tampa, Florida; her sister, Charlotte (Johnny) Desoto of Hessmer; her brother, Nelson Milligan of Bunkie; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.