Alison Pierre Ryan age 81 of Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Alison Pierre Ryan will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3 in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Ryan, age 81, of Marksville, formerly of Covington, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville on March 15, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, Caldwell and Hattie Dauzat Ryan; and his wife, Mae Ryan.

Those left to cherish his memory include two brothers, Dayton Ryan of Georgia, Elvin Ryan of Fifth Ward; one sister, Gertrude Ryan of New Jersey; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.