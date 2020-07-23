Allen Dupont, 84, Batchelor

Graveside services for Allen “Monkey” Dupont of Batchelor are currently pending with Escude Funeral Home. Interment will be held at St. Catherine Cemetery in Big Bend.

Allen Dupont, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Covington.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister Helen Kegley Dupont of Hessmer and brother, Odell Dupont of Bordelonville

He was preceded in death by his parents: William Dupont & Idell Michel Dupont; numerous siblings.