Allison Brouillette, 48, Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Allison Marie Brouillette will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March10th, 2021 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Winifred Catholic Cemetery in Effie, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, mask and social distancing are encouraged.

Ms. Brouillette, age 48, passed away on March 7th, 2021, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Allison loved being around her family and close friends, and never met a stranger. She loved her music, “Jill”, arts and crafts, attending parties, and social functions, and always looked forward to attending the Lions Club camp for the handicapped in Leesville.

As a student, Allison attended St. Mary’s Training Center. She also competed in the Special Olympics winning numerous awards, showing all of us that you can accomplish anything when your put you mind to it. She was a loving daughter, sister, and friend. Her smile and affectionate personality will never be forgotten.

Ms. Brouillette is survived by her mother and stepfather, Linda and Barry Gordon of Effie, father, Davis Brouillette, Sr. of Brouillette, brother, Davis Joseph “Joey” Brouillette, Jr. of Pineville. She is also survived by a host of extended family members and friends.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Davis Brouillette, Sr., Davis Joey Brouillette, Jr., Christopher Brouillette, Steve Mayeux, John Gagnard, Chip Filipi, Kerry Lemoine. Honorary pallbearer will be Dr. Edwin J. Kalifey.

