Alma Wright, age 65 of LeMoyen

Alma Wright

LEMOYEN - Funeral services for Alma Wright will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in LeMoyen with Rev. Johnny L. Sexton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at St. James Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 9 a.m. until service time.

Alma Wright, age 65, was born on April 1, 1953 to Louis and Myrtle C. Wright, Sr. in LeMoyen and passed away on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Alma was baptized at an early age at St. James Missionary Baptist Church by the late Rev. Willie L. Humphrey. She was a faithful member, a devoted choir member and the Director of the Youth Choir at St. James Missionary Baptist Church. She was united in holy matrimony to the Late Andrew Simmons and to this union five children were born.

Alma was affectionately known as “Mom Sae” and “Smacks”. She loved reading her Bible, drinking coffee, eating ice, joking around and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She worked at Bernice’s Sandwich Shop in Bunkie for 25 plus years and she also worked several years at Stelly’s Restaurant in LeBeau.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Myrtle C. Wright, Sr.; step-mother, Avia P. Wright; two brothers, Millip Wright and Fillmore Wright, Sr.; two sisters, Rosa Lee Wright and Nelver Lastrapes; one son, Charles Edward Simmons; one granddaughter, Charleshia Simmons; one nephew, Darrell Wayne Wright.

Alma leaves to cherish her memories her two sons Daniel (Miyuki) Simmons of Morrow and Darrius VL Simmons of LeMoyen; two daughters Angela (Edward) Andrus of Bunkie and Kimberly Simmons of LeMoyen; a daughter-in-law, Tomika Simmons of Bunkie; seven grandchildren Camryn, JonTerrica, Christian, Jalen, Kianna, Jalaysia and Kaylei; three brothers Louis (Ollie) Wright, Jr. of Baton Rouge, VL (Kerry) Wright of Baton Rouge and James Wright of Bunkie; three sisters Velma Tompkins of LeMoyen, Shirley Wright of LeMoyen and Irma M. Wright of Alexandria; one special brother, Oscar Guy, III; one special friend, Rose Mary Wilson of Baton Rouge; two brother-in-laws and three sister-in-laws; one aunt, Martha Wright of LeMoyen; two Godchildren – Paula Tompkins of Baton Rouge and Dedra Wilson of Baton Rouge; five step sisters and one step brother; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.