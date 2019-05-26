Alonza Stacey, Jr, WWII paratrooper

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Alonza Carney Stacey Jr. “A.C.” on Monday, May 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Bunkie with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Gate of Heaven Mausoleum in Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. and resume on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

“Jr.”, as he was called by his family in Alabama, was born May 7, 1928 in Fountain, Alabama. He was the 7th of nine children born to Lonzey and Lizzey Stacey. Raised in the backwood hills of Alabama, during the great depression, he learned the skills of being an avid turkey hunter and outdoorsman. He left high school to join the army. His older brothers had served in World War II and Jr. aspired to follow in their footsteps. He was a proud member of the 11th Airborne Division Paratroopers stationed in Japan after World War II during the U.S. occupation. After his military career he started a job with his brother, Ed, working for a surveying company. This job took the Stacey men to Bunkie, Louisiana. It is here that Jr., now called A.C., after the army changed his name, met the love of his life, Rena Anne Graham.

A.C. and Rena were wed September 22, 1951. He pursued a career as a welder and pipe fitter and as a premier upholsterer. His skills in these occupations were that of an artist. A.C. had three children, Bonnie, Mike, and Mary, of which he was a devoted father and great provider. One of his proudest achievements was seeing his three children earn their college diplomas. A.C. was a devout Christian and Catholic. He simply loved and honored Jesus. A.C. passed away at his home in Bunkie on Friday May 24, 2019 at 7:35 a.m. This had been his desire.

A.C. is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rena Graham Stacey; his daughters, Bonnie Jean Stacey and Mary Elizabeth Stevens of Bunkie and his son, Michael John Stacey and wife, Deborah, of Bunkie. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Lisa Borrel (Dustin), Susan Daigrepont, Allison Hatfield (Jason), Kevin Stacey (Danielle), Melissa Bordelon (Michael), Trevor Stevens, and Brooke Stevens, andthirteen great grandchildren, Jacob and Andrew Dickens, John David Borrel, Garret Daigrepont, Olivia, Ben, Luke, and Sam Hatfield, Kate and Jack Stacey, Elise Stacey, Christian Hazelton, and Marlee Bordelon , and his loving care giver of 2 years Carolyn Lee. The family would also like to thank Shakeena Green, Jessica James, Intrepid Home Health, Veteran’s Administration, and all other nurses, therapist, and aides who gave comfort and care to Daddy for the last two years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonzey Carney Stacey and Lizzey Griffin Stacey, five sisters, Ethel Taylor, Evie Brown, Ruth Jordan, Joleen Stacey, and Caroyn Rowlan; two brothers, Ellie “Bud” Stacey and Ed Stacey; sibling, “Baby” Stacey, and his beloved grandson, Matthew Alan Cobb.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Howard Jordan, Kevin Stacey, Trevor Stevens, Jacob Dickens, Andrew Dickens, and Garrett Daigrepont.

Memorials may be made in memory of A.C. to St. Anthony of Padua School - 116 S. Knoll Ave. - Bunkie, LA 71322 or American Diabetes Association - P.O. Box 15829 - Arlington, VA 22215 or donations.diabetes.org/Donate-for-ADA