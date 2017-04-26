Althea Bell-Dupar, age 59, of Simmesport; School principal and administrator

Althea Bell-Dupar

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Althea Bell-Dupar will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017 1 p.m. at Riverside Elementary School Gymnasium in Simmesport. Pastor Larry Jones of Pleasant Green Baptist Church will deliver the eulogy. The interment will be at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Simmesport under the direction of Verette’s Pointe Coupee Funeral Home.

Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. until service time.

Althea B. Dupar, age 59, was a bright light and a veteran educator. She served unceasingly on the front lines of the Louisiana public schools system and was a champion for the students in Avoyelles parish, as well as, a nurturing caretaker to many souls. She believed in every child’s right and ability to learn. She carried the flag for teacher preparedness, skills mastery, discipline, respect, and hard work. She was not only a teacher of these values, she modeled them in every facet of her life. She knew no challenge too great for God and believed all things were possible through Christ who strengthens us all.

In addition to her tireless work as an educator, she was a lifelong learner and student of her craft. In her professional roles, she was results-oriented and child focused. As a native to the parish, she wanted students in her care to know foundational skills they could use both in academic spaces and in life. Dupar was a pillar of strength, a bastion of hope, and inspiration for many. She was a fierce advocate for the vulnerable in her community; specifically, those who faced the challenges of racial and institutional discrimination including the African-American youth, women in leadership roles, and those with special needs.

Beyond the classrooms and administrative offices of her career, she was known for providing help and loving support to those in need. She made it her business to excel at every task she attempted. For the lives she enriched, you knew you were always loved, informed, prepared, as well as, fed. Additionally, she was also known as one of the best cooks in Simmesport. Her cakes and pies were legendary and now she will be baking in Heaven. Lastly, she tutored many children in her home and cared for her parents until their death, while helping many of her friends, and fellow citizens in any way she could.

Althea B. Dupar was born on August 1, 1957, attended Dunbar High School and Simmesport High School, where she graduated with honors in 1975. Althea attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge where she received a Bachelor’s degree in General Studies (1993) and a Masters in Education and Supervision (1999) from Southern University and A&M College, Baton Rouge.

Dupar started her educational teaching career at Mansura Middle School and Riverside Elementary School from 1994 through 2004. Afterwards, she became principal at Bunkie Middle School where she served until 2006. She returned to Riverside Elementary as assistant principal in the fall of 2006 through 2015, later being moved to Bunkie Elementary Learning Academy and then making her final destination to Marksville High School in the fall of 2016.

Dupar was united in holy matrimony to the love of her life, the late Marvin D. Dupar on March 26, 1983; to this union, two beautiful children were born, Jared Troy Dupar and Paige Nicole Dupar.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Bell, Sr. and Jerry Ann Bell; maternal grandparents, Christopher and Harriett Wilson; paternal grandparents, Andrew Bell Sr. and Delia Bell; and sister, Sherry Ann Brown.

Everlasting memories of Dupar will forever linger in the hearts of her loving children, Jared Troy (Roshawnda) Dupar, Sr. of Prairieville and Paige Nicole (Tavorice) Dupar-Turner of Mansfield, Texas; step-son, Andre Alexander of New Orleans; step-daughter, Phaetra (Tyerell) Finley-Moore of Mobile, Alabama; grandchildren: A’Myiah T. Dupar, Jared T. Dupar, Jr., Peyton M. Turner, Jace T. Dupar, Jolei T. Dupar, and Ryleigh B. Turner; sisters: Harriette (Edray) Brown of Dallas, Texas, Roy Carna (Willie Leroy) Hampton of Dallas, Texas, and Thelma (Leroy, Jr.) Joseph of Dallas, Texas, Juanita Bell-Hilt of Shreveport; brothers: Gerald (Lula Rose) Bell of Simmesport, Sherman (Beverly) Bell, Sr. of Simmesport and Roy Bell Jr. of Baton Rouge; aunts, Bessie Wilson, Louise Wilson, and Glenda Wilson; sisters-in-law: Delia (Romas) Antoine and Mattie Mae Sinegal; brothers-in-law: Dennis Brown and Charles Dupar; god-children: Christopher Harrell, Enola Pillard, and Breanna Pipes; one devoted cousin, Etta Compton; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.