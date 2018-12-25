Alton Basco, 90, Bunkie

Funeral services for Alton Basco will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 24, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with the Rev. Bartholomew Ibe officiating. Burial will follow in the Gorum Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Basco, age 90 of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Bayou Vista Community Care Center.

Mr. Basco attended Gorum High School and served in the United States Army as a surgical tech and medic.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Edward and Mary White Basco; a grandson, Chad Lee Pickett; and 12 siblings, Janie, Ethel, Agnes, Jessie, Walton, Jay, Frank, Susie, Vera Mae, Albert, Eyvonne, Patricia

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann Duplechin Basco of Bunkie; his children, Alton Basco, Jr. and wife Reba of Bremen, KY, Mattie Basco of Lafayette, Phyllis Glasscock and husband Mitchell of, Regina Basco of Lafayette, Jeffrey Basco of Pineville, Sandra Brand of Hessmer, Donna Laborde of Bunkie and Brenda Kay Savage and husband Errol of Dupont; a sister, Annette Verdina of Opelousas; 17 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Friends may visit on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

