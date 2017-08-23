Alva C. St. Romain, age 80, of Marksville

Alva C. St. Romain

MARKSVILLE - A funeral mass will be held for Alva C. St. Romain at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Fr. Gus “Dutch” Voltz officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 from 5 p.m. until service time on Thursday. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Mrs. St. Romain, age 80, of Marksville, passed away at the Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville on Monday, August 21, 2017. Born on June 2, 1937, during Mrs. St. Romain’s working years, she was a C.N.A. at Colonial Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruby; step father, Freddy Krumbel; husband, Cilton St. Romain, Sr.; and a son, Cilton Peter “Tony” St. Romain, Jr.

She is survived by her three sons, Clyde (Pat) St. Romain of Marksville, Rodney (Judy) St. Romain of Marksville, and Brian (Pam) St. Romain of Marksville; one sister, Gwendolyn (Anthony) Bertucci; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Clyde St. Romain, Jr., Rodney St. Romain, Jr., Brian St. Romain, Jr., Dustin Armand, Robert Chad Ewing, Jr., Marcus Soileau, Brett Dauzat.