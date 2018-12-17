Alvin Brooks 89 Echo

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Albon Roy Brooks at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 17, 2018, at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, with Rev. Dwight DeJesus officiating. Interment will follow in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held at Kramer of Fifth Ward, on Monday, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Albon Roy Brooks, 89, a resident of Echo and formerly of Venice, LA, passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018, at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Otis and Etna Charrier Brooks, Sr.; one sister, Doris B. Gagnard, and one brother, Robert Otis Brooks, Jr.

Albon Roy was born and raised in Echo, Louisiana. He moved to Venice where he met the love of his life Ida Mae Smith, there they raised their children. Albon Roy retired after 40 years of operating a crew boat. He loved being on his boats. Albon Roy and his wife Ida were members of St. Anthony Catholic Church, where he volunteered numerous hours in groundskeeping and church maintenance. He was awarded the Oder of St. Louis Award presented by the Arch Diocese of New Orleans for his dedication to the church.

In 2005, hurricane Katrina brought Albon Roy and his wife back home to Echo. He was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. Albon Roy loved cutting his grass, picking pecans, and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 years, Ida Mae Smith of Echo; his sons, Michael Brooks (Laura) Belle Chase, LA, and Mark Brooks (Karen) of Franklinton, LA; grandchildren, Monty Brooks (Tamarah), Louis Brooks (Michelle), Mark Joseph Brooks, Jace Brooks (Renee), and Lindy Brooks Johnson (Kurt); his great-grandchildren, Justyn Brooks, Cameron Brooks, Brody Brooks, Eden Brooks, and Ivy Brooks, along with numerous nieces and nephews.