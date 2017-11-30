Alvin Joseph Bonnette, Jr., age 66, of Moreauville

Alvin Joseph Bonnette, Jr.

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral services for Alvin Joseph Bonnette, Jr. of Moreauville will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Moreauville beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will commence at the Sacred Heart Catholic Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will resume Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Rosary wake service will be held on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Alvin Bonnette, Jr., age 66, passed away the Rapides Regional Medical Center of Alexandria on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. He was born on December 8, 1950.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Bonnette, Sr. and Ruby Roy Couvillion; and step-father, Joseph “T-John” Couvillion.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Dedra Bonnette of Moreauville; sons, Lester Bonnette of Longbride, Anthony (Tanya) Bonnette of Moreauville, Bruce (Amanda) Bonnette of Milton, Florida; grandchildren: Justin Bonnette, Monique Bonnette, Madeline Bonnette, Brady Bonnette, and Bella Bonnette; step-grandson, Jayden Simmons; sister, Donna Wilkes of Hamburg; brother, Rudy Bonnette of Longbride; and step-brother, Dale Couvillion of Moreauville.