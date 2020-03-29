July 7, 1946 - March 24, 2020

Private Graveside services celebrating the life of Alvin Marvin “Johnny” Guillory were held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Ruby.

Johnny, 73, of Pineville, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 4:35 p.m. at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

Pallbearers were Lance Guillory, Shane Guillory, Mark Guillory, Caleb Guillory, Cyle Guillory, and Cole Guillory.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Goldie and Aswell Guillory, and brother, Roland Guillory.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Marvin Lance Guillory, Alvin Shane Guillory (Shannon), and Mark Terrell Guillory; sister, Betty Ann Messer (Clinton); brothers, Hardy Guillory (Peggy), and Dinnell Guillory (Liz); mother of his children, Ruth Guillory; grandchildren, Caleb Guillory, Cyle Guillory, Cayla Mitchell, Cole Guillory, and Morgan Boenig; great grandchildren, Charlotte Mitchell, Jamison Guillory, and Warren Boenig; his precious love, Nina Hooter and her family as well as numerous nieces, and nephews.