Private Graveside Services for Amy "Dayle" Lowrey Allen will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Big Cane Baptist Church Cemetery in Big Cane. Burial will follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home , Bunkie.

Dayle Allen of Longview died on April 20, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital after suffering a sudden heart attack. Dayle was born on November 15, 1959 to Henry Scott Lowrey and Shirley Faye Johnson Lowrey. She was retired after working as a retail manager for 25 years. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling, gardening, sewing, crafting, and laughing with loved ones.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was always taking care of other people and putting their needs ahead of her own. She was affectionately known as “Grammy” to her 10 grandchildren. She had a loving heart and infectious smile. Her sense of adventure and hospitable nature will never be forgotten. Dayle is proceeded in death by her parents, Henry Scott Lowrey and Shirley Lowrey, grandparents William Johnson and Blanche Johnson, and brother William Lowrey.

Those left to carry on her memory are her husband of 40 years, Glen Christopher Allen; her daughters, Amy Mansfield and son-in-law, Marc Mansfield, Kimberly Jordan and son-in-law, Chris Jordan and Lainey Mock and son-in-law, Lucas Mock; her son, Scott Allen and ten grandchildren; her sister, Darwin McGee; her sister-in-law, Alisa Lowery and many other extended family members.