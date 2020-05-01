Angelica Duskin

A Private Graveside service for Ms. Angelica La’Vette “Gel” Duskin will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 with Pastor Greg Texada, Sr. officiating.

Angelica La'Vette "Gel" Duskin born August 24, 1985 to Elder Henry and Patricia Lindsey Duskin passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on April 28, 2020, at 10:45 p.m. at the age of 34, after a yearlong fight with cancer.

Gel lived in Mansura, Louisiana, all her life. She was a loving daughter, sister, friend, and coworker.

Gel worked at Marksville Family Care in Marksville and Premier Pediatrics in Alexandria, Louisiana after graduating from LASAS. She was a joy to be around and her laughter was contagious, full of sunshine. Gel was also a faithful member of Full Gospel Holy Temple Church where her father pastors.

Angelica was preceded in death by her grandfather, George Jeffrey Lindsey; two grandmothers, Nodie Bell Lindsey, Ada Draper.

Gel leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Eld Henry and First Lady Patricia Duskin; one sister, Angela Duskin; two brothers, Vernon (Verlanda) McGowen and Timothy McGowen; three nieces, Taylor, Tyra, and Sydney McGowen; one nephew, Sheldon McGowen; her best friend Crystal (Kevin) Fontenot; a host of loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and her Church family and friends.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Vernon McGowen, Timothy McGowen, Sheldon McGowen, Samuel Duskin, Kevin Wayne and Clyde Duskin.