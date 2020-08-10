Angelica Wright, Bunkie

Funeral servies for Angelica Wright will be held August 12 at 11 a.m. inside St. Edwards Funeral Home in Bunkie. Interment will follow at Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Bunkie.

Angelica "Pat", "Angela" Denise Wright was born on June 24, 1969 to the parents of the late Albert Voorhies and the late Jean Robinson of Bunkie, Louisiana. She departed this life to return to the open arms of the Creator on August 5, 2020.

Angela was baptized at an early age by the late Reverend James L. Sampson, Salem Missionary Baptist Church, Bunkie Louisiana.

Angela graduated from Bunkie High School in 1987 and went on to enlist into the US Airforce for 10 years where she worked as a Financial Service Journeyman, stationed at Keesler Airforce Base in Biloxi Mississippi. After leaving active duty, Angela attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College where she studied Accounting/Finance courses, following that she entered the corporate environment of Business as an Administrative Assistant, Mortgage/Loan Officer, and as a Manager.

Angela had a huge amount of faith in God and loved to worship, she was a member of the Abundant Life Evangelist Center, under Pastor Jason Johnson's leadership in Biloxi, Mississippi. During this time, she served on many committees, was involved in the Adult Choir and was a regular Sunday School teacher for youth. Returning to Bunkie, Angela continued to serve God and others, rejoining Salem under the leadership of Reverend Gregory Jackson. She was involved in the Busy Builders and Pastoral Care Ministries.

Angela will be missed and remembered for her kindness & talents, especially styling hair for others.

Cherishing her memories: Paul Desselle (fiancé) of Evergreen, Louisiana; Candace Wilson (daughter) of D'Iberville, Mississippi; Tavaughn & Davaughn Wright (sons) of Waterbury Connecticut; Reise Williams (granddaughter) of D'Iberville, Mississippi. Sisters and brothers: Rhonda Washington (Vondrick) of Douglasville, Georgia; Roderick Robinson of Bunkie, Louisiana; Quentin Robinson of Lithia Springs, Georgia and Quentetta Robinson (Kevin) of Bunkie, Louisiana. Godparents: Vern Bacon and Kirby Crawford of Bunkie, Louisiana. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and freinds.

Pallbearers are: Christopher Robinson, McKinley Burks, Jr., Kevin Dobbins, Roderick Burks, Devon Robinson, Lamar Washington and Orenthier Fulton.

Honorary pallbearers are: John Robinson, Roderick Robinson, Carl Robinson, McKinley Burks, Sr, Willie Robinson, Donald Dobbins, Quentin Robinson, Anthony Robinson, Bernard Dobbins and Troy Desselle.