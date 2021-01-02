Anita Chenevert, Plaucheville

Funeral Mass for Anita Lemoine Chenevert of Plaucheville will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Entombment will follow are the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the church on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 8:30am until the time of service. Rosary prayer will be recited at 10:30am.

Anita Chenevert, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 01, 2021 at Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home in Dupont after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Anita was a devout member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, the Ladies Altar Society, and a strong supporter of St. Joseph School. She always had a helping hand in working the religious booth at the annual fall fair. Most of her life she worked as a teller at the Cottonport Bank until her retirement. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Gary Chenevert & wife Claire of Plaucheville, daughters, Sandra Chenevert Lemoine and Janet Chenevert Cook both of Pineville; brother, Louis Lemoine of Plaucheville; and sister-in-law, Jean Bordelon of Plaucheville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Troy and Travis Chenevert, Chad Lemoine, Hanna Firmin, Kristen Lemoine, and Cheyanne Clark; and eight great-grandchildren.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers, Troy, Travis, Logan and Riley Chenevert, Chad Lemoine, and Tommy Bordelon. Crossbearer will be Lily Firmin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Uray James Chenevert; parents, Lennie and Aude Lemoine; brother, Ivan Lemoine; and sisters, Vera Mae Lemoine and Mildred Lemoine Aymond.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home (318-964-2324).