Anita McNeal, 88, Effie

Funeral services for Mrs. Anita Fuqua McNeal will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Methodist Church in Effie with Reverend Clay Fuqua officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Methodist Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Oak Grove Methodist Church in Effie from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Mrs. McNeal, age 88, of Effie entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Oak Haven Community Care Center in Center Point.

Anita graduated from Lafargue High School and received a degree from Delta Business College. She was an active member of the Eastern Star for many years. She spent most of her time in the yard and with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her flowers and even worked with a lifelong friend at a plant nursery in her hometown. She lived her last few years at Oak Haven Community Care Center and was well known by every staff member there. Her spunky attitude and sassy remarks kept them on their toes and laughing. Many thanks to the staff from Oak Haven Community Care Center for the love and support over the last few years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rothell McNeal; son, Dwayne McNeal; daughter, Bobby Joelle McNeal; and lifelong partner in crime, Nell Hayes.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Becky Belgard (Ernest) of Effie; daughter-in-law, Janie McNeal of Effie; grandchildren, Mackey Belgard(Lovie), Scottie Belgard (Dustin), Brandi Vanderlick (Keith), Robbie McNeal, Robyn McNeal, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Mackey Belgard, Scottie Belgard, Robbie McNeal, Lane Lamartiniere, Dustin Perry, and Keith Vanderlick. Honorary pallbearers will be Ernest Belgard, Kenneth Hayes, Tucker Lacombe and Tyler Lacombe.

