Anita Paynes Wilson, age 64, of Swansea, Illinois

Anita Paynes Wilson

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Anita Paynes Wilson, of Swansea, Illinois, will be held at the Greater New Bethel Baptist Church in Simmesport on Saturday, August 5, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m.

Anita Paynes Wilson, age 64, passed away on Tuesday,July 25, 2017. She was born on January 26, 1953.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Leon E. Wilson Sr.; daughter, Shayla Schultz of Baton Rouge; three sons, Donielle Paynes of Baton Rouge, Dylan Paynes of Baton Rouge, and Deldridge Paynes of Houston, Texas; three stepchildren, Sedera Wilson of Baton Rouge, Shantelle Ricks of Baton Rouge and Leon Wilson Jr. of Tokyo Japan; three sisters, Juanita Edwards of Baton Rouge, Effie Green of Houston, Texas, and Johnnie Mae Keller of Hanford, California; and 13 grandchildren.