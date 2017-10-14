Anna Belle Carmouche, age 65, of Marksville

Anna Belle Carmouche

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Anna Belle Carmouche will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume at 8 a.m. on Sunday. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel.

Mrs. Carmouche, age 65, of Marksville, passed away at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria on Thursday, October 12, 2017. She was born on February 1, 1952.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Lydia Ponthieux Ferguson; and brothers, Leon Ferguson, Jr. and Pete Ferguson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 48 years, Jerry Carmouche of Marksville; two sons, Matthew (Loretta) Carmouche of Effie, Mathaniel (Tara) Carmouche of Center Point; three daughters, Marcie Carmouche of Marksville, Marlana Carmouche of Marksville and Mary Carmouche Biro of Marksville; one brother, Robert “Tom” (Erline) Ferguson of Bunkie; one sister, Evelyn (Clifton) Speers of Marksville; and 12 grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve for the service will be Jamie Biro, Brandon St. Romain, Matthew Carmouche, Mathaniel Carmouche, Pete Ferguson, Jr., and Mitch Gaspard.