Anna Brossette, Big Cane

Funeral services for Anna Faye Smith Brossette will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Big Cane Baptist Church in Morrow, LA with the Revs. Everett Geis and Brad Webb officiating. A graveside service at Summer Grove Baptist Cemetery – 8924 Jewella Ave. - Shreveport, LA will follow at 4 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation will be observed at the Big Cane Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -10:45 a.m.

Anna was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on February 3, 1935. A daughter raised by loving parents coming out of the Great Depression, Anna was thrifty. She never met a dime that she couldn’t squeeze a dollar out of. She appreciated the value of hard work and finding simple, creative solutions to problems. She also loved music, reading, and her family—these were the finer things in life to Anna.

She was loved by everyone she knew. To “Miss Anna,” everyone was a family member welcome in her home. And she never missed an opportunity to lend a helping hand to those in need. All who knew her will miss the kindness she shared with them.

At the age of fifteen months, her birth father, Marcellus Francis Nordam, died. Her mother later married Francis V. Smith, who subsequently adopted Anna and her older sister, Virginia, and was from then on :Daddy”.

At 17, she married Jimmy (Dr. James O) Brossette and loved and supported him in a life of spreading the good news of Christ and raising up children to know of the same good news. After 67 years of marriage, she is survived by Jimmy and the families of her two sons: older son, Mark with his wife, Jeryl of Mauriceville, Tx and granddaughters, Anna and Mary, and great grandsons, Aiden and Christian; younger son, Tim with his wife, Judy of Sulphur, La; grandsons, Ryan with his wife, Lauren and great grandson, Andrew, Jeremy and his wife, Brittany, and great grandchildren Nicholai, Kynz, and Parker. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Eddie McCoy, Marvin (Virginia) Brossette and Jack (Rita) Brossette; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Brossette (Bobby)Tiller and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Francis V and Mildred Smith, father Marcellus Francis Nordam; sisters, Virginia Byrd and Anita McCoy, and brother-in-law, T.J. Byrd.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital - https://www.stjude.org - 501 St. Jude Place - Memphis, TN 38105; Operation Christmas Child, or Samaritan’s Purse - www.samaritanspurse.org.