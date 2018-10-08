Anna Christine Rabalais Feeney, Baton Rouge

Christine “Chris” Feeney died at the Butterfly Wing of The Hospice of Baton Rouge on October 6, 2018, as a result of complications from COPD.

Chris was born in Bunkie, Louisiana on February 13, 1939, to James E. and Lenore Neck Rabalais. She attended St. Anthony Elementary School and Bunkie High School where she was chosen to reign as the Winter Carnival Queen. Following graduation, she moved to Monroe, LA and attended Northeast Louisiana State College where she majored in Secretarial Science and served as the freshman class representative. While attending Northeast, she met Alfred “Fred” Feeney and they were married on June 30, 1959. Together they had three daughters, fulfilling Chris’ goal in life of being a wife and mother. She lived and worked in Bunkie until June, 1994, when she moved to Baton Rouge to live closer to her children. Chris was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Mike and Joe Rabalais; her former husband; and her sister-in-law, Melanie Stagg. She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Liz Feeney Hunt (Randy Hunt), Lenore Feeney (Randy Walsh) and Rachel Feeney Roppolo (David Roppolo); her grandchildren, Alex Hunt and Anna Roppolo; her sisters and brother-in-law, Audrey Rabalais and Mary Ann and Bill Field; her brother, Paul Rabalais; and her sister-in-law, Gail Rabalais Roetker; as well as numerous, beloved nieces and nephews. Please visit with her family and friends at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, from 10:30 a.m. until noon. A memorial service will be held at noon at Rabenhorst. The family extends its gratitude to Ginger Thibodeaux, Charlie Cusimano, the employees of The Hospice of Baton Rouge, and the employee’s and volunteers of Charlie’s Place, without whom Chris would not have been able to live independently until her final days. Should you wish to make a memorial donation, please consider donating to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or Charlie’s Place, through Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.