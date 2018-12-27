There will be a private graveside service for Anna Clemencia Marchand of Baton Rouge, a native of Cottonport, on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 1:00pm. It will be officiated by Reverend Billy Lonsberry and Reverend Shane David. Arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband Acy Marchand; daughters, Linda Marchand Slater and Nancy Ann Marchand; parents, Augusto Carchidio Cherubinni & Clemencia Diaz de Carchidio; sisters, Delia Carchidio & Braulia Carchidio. Surviving children are Ana Marchand Saucier, Sylvia Marchand Ponthier, Wayne Marchand, Christina Marchand, John Marchand, Sr., Katherine Marchand Wascom, and Arthur Marchand; 22 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Checira Carchidio Diaz, Miguel Angel Carchidio Diaz, Ajides Carchidio Diaz, & Mariana Carchidio Diaz. Outstanding in her children’s memory is her steadfast, active faith in her God for the protection of her children, their spouses, and their families. She faithfully prayed for each one by name...the last thing she did before retiring at night. Never did she put her needs above others.