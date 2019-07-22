Anna Donna Ducote Bordelon age 82 of Cottonport

Funeral services for Anna Donna Ducote Bordelon of Cottonport will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 beginning at 11:00am at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport, LA with Father John Wiltse officiating. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Moreauville.

Anna Bordelon, 82, passed away on July 16, 2019 at the Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, George Bordelon of Cottonport; sisters, Nellie Bordelon of Alexandria and Tammy Ducote of Cottonport; brothers, Gary Burns of Cottonport and Greg Burns of Mansura.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Essie Ducote and a brother, Terry Ducote, Sr.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 beginning at 5:00pm until time of service on Monday in Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport.