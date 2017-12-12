Anna Laborde Normand

BUNKIE - Memorial services for Anna Marie LaBorde Normand will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home in Bunkie. Interment will be in the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church Cemetery in Belledeau under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home of Bunkie.

The family requests visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home - 108 N. Lexington Ave. - Bunkie, on Thursday, December 14, 2017 from 9 a.m. until service time.

Anna Marie LaBorde Normand, age 68, of Baker passed away on Friday, December 8, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge with an advanced stage of pancreatic cancer. She was born September 8, 1949 and was a native of Avoyelles Parish, in Belledeau.

Today we rejoice in knowing that our beloved mother has been reunited with her parents, Dallas and Alice Carroll LaBorde; Robert John Normand who was her former husband, her friend, and the father to her children; two brothers, Huey LaBorde and Peter LaBorde; and two sisters, Lena Mae Gaspard and Mary Jane Ducote. We rejoice in the fact that she is singing and able to bow at the throne of the Lord Almighty.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Sonia Normand (James) White of Jena; one son, Robert Fabien Normand of Baker; youngest daughter, Lola A Normand of Central; grandchild, Rachel Leanne White of Jena; three brothers, Robert LaBorde of Mansura, E.L. LaBorde of Hessmer and Kermit LaBorde of Hessmer; her sister, Alice Bordelon of Hessmer; and many nieces and nephews.

Even though our hearts ache for just one more hug, one more story, and one more “I love you”, we know our beloved mother is looking upon us - for she is better off than any of us.