Anna Ruth Tassin Lovretich of Baton Rouge

Our Lord and His Precious Mother carried Anna Ruth Tassin Lovretich up to heaven on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born July 17, 1925 in Cottonport, Louisiana in Avoyelles Parish to Lumay J. and Pearl Siemann Tassin. After graduating as salutatorian at Cottonport High School, she moved to New Orleans to attend Business School. While riding on a bus to Cottonport for a visit, she sat next to a handsome Army Sergeant who years later would become her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Otto Joseph Lovretich, until his death in 2012. She was a long-time resident of New Orleans who made Baton Rouge her home after Hurricane Katrina. She was very active in all of her community activities, holding offices in the PTA, Altar Society, Parish Council, and AARP. A devoted homemaker, she also worked as school secretary for St. Cecilia Catholic School in New Orleans. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Terry Joseph Lovretich. She is survived by Terry’s wife, Cynthia Sager Lovretich of Slidell; her son, John Otto Lovretich, MD and his wife, Kathleen Alley Lovretich of Baton Rouge; six grandchildren: Kristin Lovretich Shear and her husband Jerry Walter Shear of Slidell; Jonathan Stephen Lovretich and his wife Heather Bonnette Lovretich of Huntsville, Alabama; Justin Daniel Lovretich of Slidell; John Maxwell “Max” Lovretich, Samuel “Sam” Lovretich, and Colleen Clare Lovretich, all of Baton Rouge, and four great-grandchildren: Jordan Shear, Madelyn Shear, and Addison Shear of Slidell and Collin Lovretich of Huntsville, Alabama. Visitation at St. Thomas More Catholic Church will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Thomas More Catholic School, St. Joseph’s Academy, and/or Catholic High School.