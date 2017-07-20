Annaias Murphy, Jr., age 74, of Bunkie

Annaias Murphy, Jr.

HAASVILLE - Funeral services for Annaias Murphy, Jr. will be Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Baptist Church in Haasville with Rev. Freddie Ford officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at St. Joseph Baptist Church on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Murphy, age 74, of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2017 at his residence in Bunkie. Born on September 22, 1943, he was a retired farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jones Murphy and Annaias Murphy, Sr.; his brother, Earl Murphy; and his sister, Vera Murphy Henry.

He is survived by five daughters, Vanessa Smith of Houston, Texas, Lisa Smith of Texas, Kimberly (Emanuel) Nwachukwu of Texas, Danisha (Quentin) Smith of Texas, and Wanda Smith of Texas; two sons, Bryant Sutton of Texas and Jonathan (Valerie) Smith of Texas; one brother, Roosevelt Murphy, Sr. of Oakdale; and seven grandchildren.