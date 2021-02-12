Annette Maten Alexander, Batchelor

Funeral services for Annette Maten Alexander of Batchelor will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Mount Mariah Baptist Church in Batchelor (14905 HWY 417 Batchelor, LA 70715). Burial will be held at Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery.

Annette Maten Alexander, age 91, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Hessmer Nursing Home.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Amie Augustine of Mansura, Sadie McKenzie of New Orleans, and Doris Maten of Houston; brothers, Isaac Maten of Baton Rouge, Louis Maten of Batchelor, and Michael Maten of Batchelor. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Betty Jean Prier; her husband of 34 years, Joseph Alexander, Jr.; parents, Leroy Maten & Deanna Davis Maten; sisters, Dorothy Lacy, Edna Maten, and Ora Lee Maten; brothers, Jerry Maten and Henry Lee Maten.

Visitation will begin at 9:00am until 11:00am on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Mount Mariah Baptist Church in Batchelor.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home (318-964-2324) 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA 71350.