Annette Patin Grage, age 53, of St. Landry

Annette Patin Grage

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday with a rosary at 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Grage, age 53 of St. Landry, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at her residence. She was born on February 7, 1964.

She is preceded in death by her father, Bobby Patin; and mother Thelma Milligan Patin; and a step-niece, Bailey Veillon.

Survivors include her husband; Kevin Grage of St. Landry; step-mother, Beryl Patin of Grand Prairie; her step-daughter, Ashley Grage (Josh) Smith of Lena; her two brothers, David (Sandra) Patin of Bunkie and Patrick Patin of St. Landry; step-brother, Todd Veillon of Grand Prairie; step-sister, Nicole V. Armand of Opelousas; grandchildren, Addison Thompson and Noah Thompson; her nieces, Kim Ducote, Stacy Lemoine, Holly Andrus, Megan Fontenot, and Kyra Armand; nephews, Corey Patin, Jake Veillon, Clay Veillon, Ethan Veillon and Kane Armand; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-niece and nephew.

