Annie Hudson, Longbridge

Funeral services for Annie Hudson will be held December 5 at 11 a.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church of Longbridge. Hudson died November 29.

Annie was born to the late Hector Batiste Sr. and Letha Augustine in Moreauville La. She lived in Long Bridge La. with her sibling that she loved so dearly. Edgar Turner, Loubertha Turner, Rose Turner, Florence Batiste, Ella Mae Wiggins and Hector Batiste all of them proceeded her in death. She accepted Christ at a young age and was baptized by Rev. P.M. Blackman at the Little Zion Baptist Church. She was a dedicated worker along with her sister in law Lurlean in the willing workers club. She was married to the late Wilson Hudson and to that union three children was born. Two sons Hector Hudson, Emanuel Hudson both proceeded her in death one daughter Mary Hudson Jones. Later in her life she extended her love, life and heart to her daughter April Hudson. She resided with April and grandchildren DeCareyn(Nanoo) and Kirstyn. She was a foster parent for 25 years in which she opened her home to over 170 children that she loved as her own. She leaves to mourn one sister-in-law Inez Batiste, One daughter in law Mary Coco Hudson. She leaves her children Mary Jones of Long bridge La. April Hudson of Long bridge, Travis Guilbeau Opelousas La. Two God children Jacqueline Payton and Jalaya Jacob. She leaves 12 grandchildren, 16 great grand and 6 great-great grand and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers will be Kendric Jones, Keldrick Jones, Kevin Jones, Sr., Laryan Jones, Carvis Franklin, Ditagi Duskin, Julian Jacob, McKaleb Gonzales, Travis Guilbeau and Lawrence James.

Honorary pallbearers will be Decareyn Sampson, Edgar Turner, Patrick Batiste, Bruce Turner, Hector Batiste, Jr. and Ronald Lee Jones.