Annie Lee Sherman, age 94, of Simmesport

Annie Lee Sherman

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Annie Lee Sherman of Simmesport will be held on Monday, June 12, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Heart of Worship Church in Lettsworth. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Sunday, June 11, 2017 beginning at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport and will resume at Heart of Worship Church on Monday morning at 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Annie Lee Sherman, age 94, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2017 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport. She was born on December 9, 1922.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Sherman; grandchildren, Cindy McGuire and Chris David; parents, Adoplhe and Annie Bonnette; three sisters; and one brother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Larry (Elda) Sherman of Simmesport; daughters, Betty Bornette Clifford of Simmesport and Juanita (Roland) David of Livonia; 10 grandchildren,; 22 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.