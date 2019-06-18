Annie Rhea Bordelon, 77, of Simmesport

Funeral Mass for Annie Rhea Bordelon of Simmesport were held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Bordelonville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Burial was at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Bordelonville.

Annie Bordelon, age 77, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mona Bordelon of Simmesport; son, Gordon (Roxanne) Bordelon of Marrero; sisters, Mary B. Gremillion; brothers, Michael Bordelon, Eric Bordelon, Gaynell Bordelon, & Nester Bordelon. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Adrienne (George) Gipson, Jason (Heather) Lemoine, Jesse Bordelon, & Layton Bordelon; and two great-grandchildren, Twanna Watson & Riley Lemoine.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jason Bordelon; mother, Maggie Bordelon; father, Wis Bordelon, and step-father, Huba Bordelon.