Anthony Enette, Bunkie

Anthony Charles Glen Enette passed away on October 16,2020. He was a resident of Bunkie Louisiana Anthony was employed at the Bunkie Pizza Hut. He was a caring mannerable man who always greeted you with a smile. He will be sorely missed by all who had an encounter with him. He was survived by a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents the late Ella Mae and Joseph Enette and the late Mary Felton. A viewing will be held Saturday October 24,2020 from 9am-11am at St. Edwards funeral home Bunkie la. Funeral service will begin at 11 am Interment will be at the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Evergreen Hwy. Mask are required for all services. Services entrusted to the St. Edwards Funeral Home in Bunkie la.

