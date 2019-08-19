Funeral services for Mr. Anthony Paul LaPrairie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Brouillette with Father Abraham Pallakattuchira officiating. Interment will be in St. Genevieve Cemetery in Brouillette. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Anthony Paul LaPrairie, age 33, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Troy LaPrairie and grandmother, Mary Babin.

Anthony was full of life and loved his family, especially his wife and children. He enjoyed traveling the world and the outdoors whether he was fishing or camping. There was never a day that went by that he wasn’t loving, adventurous or competitive and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Meagan LaCaze LaPrairie; two sons, Kian LaPrairie, Jeremy Jacobs; two daughters, Arabella LaPrairie, Ayla Bowers; mother, Donna Smith; father, Carlon LaPrairie;five brothers, Jeremy LaPrairie (Casey), Timothy LaPraririe, Christopher Cole, Steven Ryan, Arion Ryan; two sisters, Michelle Cole, Donielle Cole; grandmother, Ruth LaPrairie and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with Rosay held at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until shortly before funeral service time.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Lance Freeman, Chris Cole, Nicholas Owens, Collin McGee, Steven Ryan, Mark Bordelon, Jeremy Jacobs, Kodie Brouillette and Keith Carmouche.