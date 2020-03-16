A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. April Joy Bordelon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Moncla with Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla.

April Joy Bordelon, age 46, of Marksville, departed this life on March 6, 2020 at her residence.

April was a Licensed Practical Nurse who worked in the Trauma and Med-Surgical Field for many years. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Moncla and also the newest member of their Altar Society. As a nurse and caregiver, she donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital on a regular basis. April was a very selfless person who always put the needs of others before herself, despite her own pain and discomforts.

April was a natural comedian and witty. She never met a stranger and her cheerfulness would always put a smile on anyone’s face who may be having a bad day. She always saw the best in everyone and served as a mentor many times offering advice and wisdom despite her young age.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Mark James Bordelon; one son, Alex Mark Bordelon of Marksville; two daughters, Rachel Noel Bordelon of Marksville, Sydney Nicole Bordelon of Marksville; parents, Murry and Julia Goudeau and two brothers, Mark Goudeau of Lafayette, Curt Goudeau of Bunkie.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until shortly before service time. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Matthew Dady, Philip Taglarino, Haden Goudeau, Travis Lacombe, Dwight Dauzat and Michael Dady.