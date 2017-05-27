Travison "Travis" Lavalais

APSO looking for escapee

Sat, 05/27/2017 - 1:02pm Garland Forman

An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's inmate escaped Friday afternoon, May 26, from a correctional facility in Marksville, according to officials.
Travison "Travis" Lavalais, 25, was being held at the facility on domestic abuse and traffic convictions, according to the sheriff's office. He is a former Marksville resident.
Lavalais is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his upper body.
Anyone with information on Lavalais is asked to call the sheriff's office at 318-253-4000 or local police.

