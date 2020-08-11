Aquarious Mingo, Bunkie

sunrise : 12•20•2000 sunset : 8•8•2020

Funeral services for Aquarious Alexas De’Monte Mingo will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020beginning at 2pm at St. Edwards Funeral Home in Bunkie La . Visitation will start at 12noon Burial will commence in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery . Funeral arrangements entrusted to St. Edwards funeral home Rev Gregory Jackson is officiating .

Aquarious loved going to church with his grandmother . He was baptized at an early age and remained active with Christ until his passing . Aquarious was loved by everyone he ever came in contact with . He brighten up everyone’s day with his big smile and his warm embrace . Aquarious didn’t see no

color . He loved singing , dancing & inter acting with his family and friends . Aquarious was truly the life of the party. He touched many hearts and was just a joyful person inside and out . He loved his family dearly and took on zydeco and perfected it . He loved going to school and being around his peers. He took on a job at the school to welcomed every student and faculty members with open arms & a warm heart.

He leaves to cherish his memories , his mother aquila mingo ( marvis ) father Alexas james ( jessica ) one brother marvis gains jr. 4 sisters Are’anna mingo , Marlaya Mingo , Ariel francisco and Titiana francisco all of cottonport Louisiana one maternal grandmother lucy jacobs ( billy ) of Cottonport and paternal grandmother joan campbell of mansura aunts , shelita berry ( giovetti ) danne mingo , kizzy jones and heather lee . Uncles donian campbell ( tina ) , justin lee , cornell lee and ernest jones . Two very special friends Amelia Quirk and Eric Overrgaard.