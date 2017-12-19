Armand “A.J.” Juneau, age 85, of Simmesport

Armand “A.J.” Juneau

SIMMESPORT - Committal services for Armand “A.J.” Juneau will be held Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in Christ the King Catholic Church Cemetery in Simmesport. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas is in charge of arrangements.

Armand “A.J.” Juneau, age 85, who passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport. Mr. Juneau was a native and lifelong resident of Simmesport. He retired with the Angola Prison System as a security guard, with over 20 years of employment. He also worked for the Marksville Sheriff Department. A.J. proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Juneau; his parents, Armand Juneau and the former Elezen Chesne; one son, Michael Juneau; and one brother, Everett Juneau.

Survivors include one daughter, Janet (Stanley) Kimble of Simmesport; one step-son, Charles Henry of Simmesport; two step-daughters, Elaine (Mark) Speyrer of Milton and Jan (Kevin) Myers of Covington; one brother, Kenneth (Linda) Juneau of Simmesport; one sister, Shirley (Wallace) Aymond of Baton Rouge; four grandchildren, Mary Myers, Scott Myers, Addison Henrey and John Michael Kimble; and four great-grandchildren, Addison Henrey, Jr., Corynn Henrey, Bradley Henrey and Eli Henrey.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.