Armando Marcello Frank, age 42, of Marksville

Armando Marcello Frank

MARKSVILLE - Memorial services for Mr. Armando Marcello Frank will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

Mr. Frank, age 42, of Marksville, passed away on Friday, October 20, 2017 in Marksville. He was born on September 5, 1975.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Frank, Jr and Gilda Jean Augustine Frank.

Survivors include his two brothers, Don Frank of Houston, Texas and Antonio Frank, Sr. of Houston, TX.